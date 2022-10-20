Nigel Farage to Newsmax: UK Gives Way to 'a Globalist Coup'

The resignation of British Prime Minster Liz Truss after trying to cut taxes in the United Kingdom was brought about by a "globalist coup," according to Brexit architect Nigel Farage on Newsmax.

"So the globalist attack came and sadly the modern British Conservative Party is not conservative," Farage told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Most of the MPs are globalists. They are EU remainers, and they were the ones who didn't have the nerve to see this through.

"And literally and I mean this: What we've seen in the last week is a globalist coop."

Farage lamented the so-called Conservative Party in the U.K. was impacted by outside influence.

"We are now back with the Conservative Party that is big state, high tax, net zero, and globalist in nature: It's a coup," Farage told host Rob Schmitt. "I can't believe the oldest functioning democracy in the world has been subjected to a globalist coup, but it's happened."

The influences came from globalists worldwide, Farage added.

"What's going on here, for the first time in almost four decades for the first time since Margaret Thatcher, a prime minister said the state is too big," he said. "You're paying too much tax. We need to allow small business, free-market genuine capitalist enterprise to flourish rather than focusing on the big global corporates.

"And the assault was immediate came from the IMF. It came from the Biden administration. It came with the German chancellor. The attack was incredible."

Farage said it will take a large contingent in the U.K. to turn the country back to true conservatism, saying he could not run for office and do it on his own.

"We need a proper Conservative Party that believes in small state, low tax, entrepreneurship, scrapping this net-zero insanity as China builds 18 new coal-fired power stations every year," Farage concluded. "If we can put together a group of people, we can take on the establishment, take on the globalists and have a go.

"I can't do it on my own. I can try. I can lead, but I need support."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!