Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax TV: Cuomo Won't Survive This

It should just be a matter of time before Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reign of scandal comes to a bitter end, as even his staff sees the writing on the wall and is jumping ship, according to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on Newsmax TV.

"There's a lot happening here – so whether it's going to be by resignation, or it's gonna be by prosecution, or it's going to be at the ballot box next year – I believe the governor will not be serving much longer," Malliotakis told "Saturday Report."

"You even see his own staff members, not reporting to work. Some have left the administration. How can he possibly – during this month – negotiate the budget, get us back on track to recovery?"

Between the deadly nursing home COVID-19 mandate, the ensuing "cover up," and the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it will all be too much to overcome in the world of politics, she told to host Carl Higbie.

"The governor is denying he did anything wrong, but his own chief of staff had admitted that their was a cover up regarding the nursing home scandal," she said.

"There was a threatening of a state lawmaker," she continued. "So there has been a lot that has happened here that gives reason for the governor to no longer be able to serve. Now you have additional 7 women who have come forward with sexual harassment allegations."

Malliotakis noted it should not matter whether Cuomo considers the interactions consensual or not, because relationships with staffers would have had him "pushed out the door" in corporate America.

"This idea that Cuomo is trying to claim cancel culture is absurd," she said. "He's trying to compare himself with Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and Mr. Potato Head, instead of actually taking responsibility for his actions and apologizing to the people of the state of New York."

Malliotakis called out the "typical double standard of the media" in covering the scandals, not to mention Democrats and Cuomo himself in covering for all of it.

"There certainly is a double standard here," she said. "This is a governor who had called for at least three assembly members, while I was a member of the state assembly, he had called for three to resign immediately following allegations by 1 individual each.

"Now, we're up to seven women here, and the governor seems to have a double standard, and that's not even including the nursing home scandal, and there's others out there, actually, in terms of scandals of what the governor has not been transparent [on, and] there have been other cover ups that we think are coming slowly out in the media."

The party bias in cancel culture is slow to hold Democrats accountable, she concluded.

"Look what they did to Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh. Look what they've done to President [Donald] Trump. Look what they do when it's a Republican," she said. "If this was a Republican governor, he'd be gone already."

If Cuomo were to resign, or be ousted, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hogle would be the first in line to take over, but she would merely be a placeholder until both parties line up for the next election Nov. 8, 2022.

