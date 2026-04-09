Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Mamdani Plan Is 'Socialist Agenda'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., warned Thursday on Newsmax that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan is unconstitutional, divisive, and certain to face strong opposition.

In an appearance on “Wake Up America,” Malliotakis said the proposal reflects what she described as the mayor’s track record of race-based policymaking tied to socialist ideology.

“Obviously, with everything with Mamdani, it's always about socialism,” she said. “It's always pitting people against each other based on race. And it's awful, actually.”

She argued that the plan — which calls for using race-based metrics to steer city budgeting, policies and resource distribution in areas like housing, education, and economic development — mirrors tactics historically used to divide populations and consolidate political power.

“Look, this is what communists do, what socialists do,” she said. “They always pit people against each other, whether it's class warfare or racial warfare, dividing the community.”

The congresswoman made clear that she believes Mamdani’s proposal violates fundamental constitutional principles.

“We're going to push back on this,” she said. “Obviously, it's unconstitutional."

“We've seen the Democrats do this,” Malliotakis added. “They are constantly using race to force their socialist agenda.”

She pointed to a series of policy battles, including disputes over voter ID laws and redistricting, as examples of what she views as a broader effort to inject race into government decision-making.

“Whether it's denying voter ID for the American people, whether it's trying to redraw lines like they tried to do … based on race, now trying to tax people based on race,” Malliotakis said. “I mean, you can't get any more unconstitutional and un-American than that.”

She also warned that such policies are worsening New York City’s economic challenges and driving residents out.

“The bottom line here is not just minorities are being forced out of our city. It is everybody that's in the middle class, working class,” Malliotakis said. “They're being pushed out of our city regardless of race, because of these socialist policies and this high taxation.”

The New York Republican said residents of the Big Apple need to be fully informed about the proposal and its potential consequences.

“We're going to make sure the public knows about it,” she said.

She also indicated that federal intervention from the Trump administration’s Justice Department could be warranted if the city proceeds.

“If DOJ needs to take action, if they want to go down this unconstitutional route, I believe they should,” Malliotakis said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com