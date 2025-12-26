Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Tax Cuts Will Boost Refunds, Help Working Families

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that she is "very proud" of the tax package passed with President Donald Trump earlier this year, calling it the "largest tax cut in American history" and saying it will benefit working Americans and middle-class families.

Malliotakis told "Wake Up America" that the legislation includes provisions she championed for seniors, saying Social Security recipients will see that money "refunded to them" if they earn under certain income thresholds.

She also highlighted an increased child tax credit and the return of the SALT deduction, which she said is "critically important" for middle-class homeowners in Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Malliotakis contrasted the federal tax package with what she described as higher tax policies in Democrat-run cities and states, saying the SALT deduction is needed because residents are being "hammered" for "more and more money."

Turning to New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Malliotakis said voters should judge him by his record and rhetoric, warning that his "socialist policies" would lead to "more regulations, more burdens, higher taxes" and ultimately "drive up the cost of everything in New York."

She also predicted the city could become "less safe," saying she does not expect Mamdani to hire more police and believes he could "drive them out."

Malliotakis also discussed Rep. Elise Stefanik's, R-N.Y., decision not to continue a run for governor and not seek reelection.

Malliotakis said she was "shocked" by the news but called her fellow New York Republican "a good friend" and "a good congressperson," saying family considerations likely played a role.

Malliotakis backed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman as a "strong candidate," citing crime reductions, frozen property taxes, and what she said was a U.S. News & World Report ranking calling Nassau "the safest county in America."

She said she does not anticipate serious primary opposition to Blakeman, predicted Republicans would rally behind him with Trump's endorsement, and urged voters not to leave the state and to turn out in November, saying "every single vote matters."

