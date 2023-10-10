×
Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: 'We Need To Be United' in Choosing a Speaker

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 08:54 PM EDT

Regardless of who one prefers to be the next speaker of the House, Republicans "need to be united" in choosing the speaker and getting behind that person, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Republican caucus plans to do what it can to build consensus before going to the House floor and avoid what happened in their last vote for speaker, where there were approximately 15 rounds of voting before choosing Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which could potentially risk a Democrat becoming the speaker, Malliotakis said.

"We need to be united," Malliotakis told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Whoever comes out as a majority maker, we need to rally behind that person and then go to the floor."

"We have too much work to do," Malliotakis added in her emphasis on getting a new speaker as soon as possible, raising the examples of the current situation in Israel and the open U.S. southern border.

"We need to use our leverage and this appropriations process to get the Senate to do something to secure our border once and for all, and the only way we're gonna do that is if we elect a speaker, so it needs to be done rapidly. And I'm hopeful that we can get it done tomorrow," Malliotakis said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 08:54 PM
