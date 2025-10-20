Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: NYC Would Be 'Less Safe' Under Mamdani

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., in comments to Newsmax, warned New York City voters that Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's policies would mirror the socialism and government control that many immigrants in the city fled from.

Appearing on "Wake Up America" on Monday, Malliotakis said there is still time for other candidates to gain ground despite Mamdani's double-digit lead in recent polling.

The election is Nov. 4.

She urged voters, particularly immigrants and younger New Yorkers, to understand what she described as the dangers of socialism.

"New York City is home to millions of immigrants who fled communism and socialism," Malliotakis said. "If we can get those individuals to see what Mamdani truly stands for, the very policies they fled, I think it can turn the tide."

Malliotakis cited her own family's experience in Cuba, saying her mother escaped the island after the communist government seized her grandfather's business and property. She likened that to Mamdani's comments about abolishing private property and creating government control of production.

"He wants to seize the means of production and create government-run supermarkets," she said. "That's no different than what my mother fled."

Malliotakis also criticized Mamdani for appearing in a photo with a man alleged to be a coconspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, calling the association "very telling."

"The people he chooses to surround himself with say a lot," Malliotakis said, adding that Mamdani has "embraced radical policies," including defunding the police and abolishing jails.

She argued that New York City would be "less safe" under Mamdani's leadership, noting that the city has 7,000 fewer police officers than it did on Sept. 11, 2001.

Malliotakis also commented on the crowded field, saying former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's independent mayoral campaign faces an uphill battle unless Republican Curtis Sliwa drops out.

However, she noted that Sliwa recently received an endorsement from former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"New Yorkers will probably rally behind whichever candidate can stop Mamdani," she said.

"We'll know more once the post-debate polling comes out."

