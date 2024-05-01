Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: 'Our Leadership Needs to Speak Up' About Protests

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday that elected officials across the country need to "unequivocally denounce" the anti-Israel protests taking place on college campuses across the country.

Malliotakis, who recently visited Columbia University during a pro-Palestinian protest, told "Newsline" that New York police officers "do not have the backing and support of many elected officials" in the state, including Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who recently said that he is "outraged by the level of police presence called upon nonviolent student protestors" at Columbia and The City College of New York.

Malliotakis added that officials "including Bowman and AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] try to make their jobs more difficult," by calling for measures that would divert funding to non-police resources.

"They wanted to defund them and get rid of them altogether," she added.

Malliotakis said, "The NYPD is playing an important role here, but we also need our leadership to speak up," and she went on to criticize elected leaders for failing to "unequivocally denounce this type of, not just anti-Israel, but anti-American rhetoric that is taking place on our campuses and across our streets, and in some cases even in Congress."

The congresswoman said, "I served on the Foreign Affairs committee with [Minnesota Democrat Rep.] Ilhan Omar, I've heard the antisemitic, anti-Israel rhetoric coming from her directly."

Malliotakis added that this illustrates the "issue here with the leadership of the Democratic Party."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com