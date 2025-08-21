Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Dems Can't Win on Policies, Have to Gerrymander

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., suggested to Newsmax that Democrats need to gerrymander because, unlike Republicans, they can't win on the strength of their policies alone.

"We don't need to stoop to the Democrats' gerrymandering," Malliotakis said Thursday on "Wake Up America." "They gerrymander in New York. Why? Because they cannot win on merit and debate."

While the GOP "obviously" wants to "gain as many seats" as it can in Congress, the Empire State Republican said she doesn't support "political gerrymandering" to acquire them.

"I've seen what [gerrymandering] does in New York, and I don't care whether it's Republican states or Democrat states doing it," Malliotakis said. "I think we should be making these districts as competitive as possible to give the voters more of a say."

Republicans have succeeded in delivering "significant tax relief" as well as economic growth to Americans, Malliotakis said, and "that is what we're going to win on" when voters head to the polls next year for the congressional midterm elections.

"Next year, when people do their taxes, our seniors are going to see, 88% of them are going to see, that their taxes on Social Security will be refunded," she said. "Our SALT states, states like mine in New York, they're going to see significant relief as well. Businesses, the economy is growing. We're seeing GDP growth, and we're seeing more investments and expansions, creating jobs, bringing in a tremendous amount of revenue."

When asked about New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul's comment that it's "game on" to redraw her state's congressional districts in favor of her party, Malliotakis said, "Kathy Hochul is a corrupt governor, and she will do anything to try to politicize any situation on behalf of the Democrats."

"We've defeated Kathy Hochul before when it comes to political gerrymandering, and we will do it again," she said. "In fact, my district was the reason the entire map got thrown out in 2022 because they tried to so egregiously gerrymander my district because they couldn't tolerate having a Republican representing any part of New York City.

"We sued, we won, the lines were independently drawn; and guess what happened when we have independently drawn maps, and they're competitive seats? Republicans win because we are right on policy, we're right on the debate. We're the ones who are sticking up for working- and middle-class families, giving them tax relief, fighting for their public safety, and fighting to enhance their quality of life that have been destroyed by the Democrats here in New York."

