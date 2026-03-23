Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: LaGuardia Staffing, Equipment Under Scrutiny

A runway collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport that killed two pilots and injured dozens has raised urgent questions about aviation safety, staffing, and communication, with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., pointing to possible failures between air traffic control and ground crews.

The crash occurred late Sunday when an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 arriving from Montreal struck a Port Authority fire truck on the runway, killing the pilot and co-pilot and sending more than 40 passengers, crew members, and emergency personnel to hospitals.

Officials said the fire truck had been responding to a separate emergency involving another aircraft when the collision happened, and federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched a probe into what went wrong.

Malliotakis, whose district is near the airport, told Newsmax's "National Report" on Monday that early indications suggest a breakdown in communication.

"It appears that there was a lack of communication or an incorrect communication between air traffic control and that fire truck that was crossing the runway to get to another aircraft where there was smoke," she said.

She added that investigators are working to determine the exact cause.

"The NTSB Safety Board is taking a look at this and doing its investigation," she said. "And so we'll see what this investigation turns out."

Aviation experts have also pointed to possible coordination failures between tower and ground control, with early evidence, including air traffic control audio, suggesting confusion in the moments before the crash.

The tragedy has also intensified scrutiny on staffing levels and infrastructure at one of the nation's busiest airports.

"Obviously, our first questions are about the staffing at the air traffic control," Malliotakis said. "What is what kind of training, what kind of communication is this outdated equipment and system that needs to be upgraded?"

She noted that modernization funding had already been approved in prior legislation but suggested more work is needed.

"We've seen the need for upgrading all of our equipment throughout the country, and we're prioritizing that funding," she said.

Reports indicate LaGuardia's air traffic control tower may be operating with significantly fewer personnel than intended, with heavy overtime potentially contributing to fatigue and operational strain.

"I think there's just a lot of questions right now more than answers," Malliotakis said. "Obviously, our condolences go out to the family of those two pilots, and we hope everyone on board has a speedy recovery."

The crash forced widespread disruptions, including flight cancellations and the temporary closure of LaGuardia, with ripple effects across the region's air travel system.

Malliotakis said the impact has extended beyond the airport itself, straining nearby hubs.

"One of the ramifications of this accident at LaGuardia is now a lot of those individuals are moving over to the JFK, which is already crowded, and you're seeing these long lines at TSA," she said.

The congresswoman also linked the situation to broader concerns about federal funding and national security, arguing that staffing shortages extend beyond aviation.

"The reality is we need all of the Department of Homeland Security to be funded," she said.

Federal investigators are expected to examine cockpit recordings, air traffic control communications, and staffing levels as part of the ongoing probe, while officials warn that determining a definitive cause could take months.

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