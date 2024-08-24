Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: US Will Be Like Venezuela Under Harris

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her fellow party members' push for socialism could leave the United States in a similar situation to what Venezuela is facing, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., warned on Newsmax Saturday.

"What are the Democrats proposing to do here? They want to pack the Supreme Court here as well. That is how they destroyed Venezuela under Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count," pointing out that now, Venezuela has had a "very unfair and not free" election.

"This same socialist playbook is being brought here to the United States," Malliotakis said. "It is starting with the divisiveness. It is starting with the anti-police movement."

Harris, she added, is talking about price controls, in response to the inflation that her administration created.

"That is exactly how Venezuela failed," said the congresswoman. "It was the richest country in South America. They had hyperinflation and then they implemented these price controls."

Venezuela also decimated its energy industry in the name of climate change, she said.

"You're hearing all of that from today's Democratic Party and that is scary," Malliotakis added. "So people should start asking people who fled Venezuela, ask some of those people that are coming over the border, the non-gang member ones, the ones who are actually coming to try to, get a better life or escape socialism and communism. Ask them about why they fled communism, why they fled Venezuela, and how they got there."

Food shortages will also come if price controls are implemented, Malliotakis said.

"My mother fled communist Cuba, but look what's happening in Nicaragua, in Venezuela. Look what's happening right now to our neighbors in South America and use them as the teacher," she said. "It's what happens when you implement these crazy policies."

Meanwhile, she said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump's campaign, left the Democratic Party.

"They have gone so far to the extreme that they're not the party of JFK. They're not even the party of Bill Clinton anymore."

A Harris White House would also decimate Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Malliotakis said.

"We're seeing some type of relief from that tax cut and Jobs Act, but Kamala Harris has made it clear that she will allow that to expire and that will be a tax increase for everyone," said Malliotakis. "All working Americans, the middle class, the job creators, the businesses that have benefited and been able to expand their businesses and hire more people as a result, she wants to crush all that. She wants to let it expire and allow for at least $5 trillion in tax increases on working people."

Harris' plans will also cripple the nation's energy industry and "drive up prices that people are paying at the pump," she said.

"We're already paying 50% more now than when Trump left office," Malliotakis added. "People's utility bills are skyrocketing because they're crushing traditional energy sources without being ready for this new clean energy, which people support. But we've got to get there gradually."​​

