Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: 'Shocking' That Dems Oppose Iran Action

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday it's "shocking" that Democrats are refusing to support President Donald Trump's effort to help free the Iranian people from Tehran's repressive regime.

Malliotakis, appearing on "National Report," said Democrats are more focused on opposing Trump than backing a strategy she argued is critical to U.S. national security.

"They're undermining the president," she said of Democrats' attempts to limit Trump's war powers.

Malliotakis said Trump's objective is to eliminate a serious threat posed by a regime that has long fueled violence across the Middle East. She pointed to Iran's support for terrorist proxy groups and its history of targeting Americans.

"Iran has funded proxies, whether it be Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis," Malliotakis said. "They have attacked our military bases. They have killed American citizens. They are a major threat."

She also warned Iran's nuclear activity remains dangerous, despite the U.S. military's attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

"With this nuclear enrichment that they're doing with uranium, they continue to be a threat. But President Trump has now slowed that down and really is looking to end it completely, and that is what this operation is all about," Malliotakis said.

She accused Democrats of using "every tool in the toolbox" to block or deter Trump's actions, despite Democrat presidents taking military action in the past without the same outcry.

"Where were the Democrats when President [Barack] Obama was in Libya conducting these type of attacks for seven months?" Malliotakis said. "[Former President] Bill Clinton also exceeded the 60 days without going to Congress."

Malliotakis said that Trump is applying pressure on all fronts in an effort to come to an agreement with Iran.

"The president has three leverage points — economic, diplomatic, and military — and he's using all three, and he's using them, I think, in a very thoughtful way," she said.

Malliotakis said diplomacy with Tehran is difficult because "you can't really trust them," but added Trump is "in a much stronger position because they have significantly weakened Iran."

She also blasted Democrats for failing to condemn the regime's conduct, including what she described as using civilians to shield infrastructure.

"The Democrats don't say anything about it," Malliotakis said. "In fact, it's shocking really, that they are not supporting an effort to free the Iranian people and, more importantly, put America's national security first."

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