Nick Sortor to Newsmax: Walz, Frey Lighting Minn. 'Tinderbox'

Independent journalist Nick Sortor warned that Minneapolis is on the brink of escalating violence, blaming state and local leaders for inflaming tensions surrounding ongoing protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Appearing on Newsmax’s "Saturday Report," Sortor described the situation in Minneapolis as a "tinderbox" and a "powder keg," saying comments from Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have encouraged unrest rather than calmed it.

He argued their rhetoric has emboldened agitators and contributed to what he characterized as nightly riots near ICE facilities.

Sortor dismissed media descriptions of the demonstrations as peaceful, saying the protests include anarchists, Antifa activists, and gang members.

He cited footage he recorded showing protesters breaking into a federal vehicle and stealing an FBI-issued rifle, later identifying the suspect as a member of the Latin Kings gang.

Sortor said he provided evidence to law enforcement but alleged local police failed to intervene despite being nearby.

His remarks came after a federal judge issued a ruling limiting the use of tear gas and detentions against nonviolent demonstrators, a decision Sortor called largely irrelevant given what he described as widespread criminal behavior on the ground.

The journalist also recounted being surrounded by a mob that smashed his vehicle’s windows, forcing him to operate undercover for his own safety.

He said police have effectively stood down, leaving journalists and residents vulnerable.

Sortor warned that without a change in leadership tone and law enforcement posture, Minneapolis risks further violence, saying Walz and Frey are "turning the city into a tinderbox" with their handling of the unrest.

