Nick Shirley to Newsmax: 'Won't Be Silenced' After Kirk's Assassination

Conservative influencer Nick Shirley told Newsmax on Thursday that the assassination of Charlie Kirk will not silence him, but instead has strengthened his resolve to speak out.

"No, not at all. It just makes me want to actually go even harder," the independent journalist told Newsmax's "National Report," adding that he believes Kirk's murder in Utah on Wednesday is part of a broader trend of political violence aimed at silencing conservative voices.

"I know this will not silence anybody," Shirley said. "If anything, it's going to make people even want to go harder."

Activists, Shirley said, have targeted him personally for the work he does.

"These same protesters have sent messages to my house," he said. "They have done gross things, and it does scare you a little bit, and now I'm going to have to up security when I go out in public and film, especially when I do live streams."

But Kirk was shot while he was speaking publicly, Shirley pointed out, noting that he feels now that he's facing a more grim reality.

"I can't even feel safe now going out on the street, doing a live stream, talking with people, and having open discourse," he said. "He was having open discourse with people, and he was killed."

Shirley, 23, described Kirk as a mentor figure who had personally encouraged him in his work. "Just the other day, he messaged me the night before he was assassinated because I had just been on Fox News," he recalled. He said Kirk was known for uplifting rising conservative voices and always took note of those standing for the truth.

Reflecting on Kirk's faith, Shirley said the late activist's example gave many the confidence to stand firm in their beliefs.

"It gives so many more people the confidence to really stand up for what they believe in," he said. "The only thing I can think that is encouraging at the moment is knowing that he's on the other side and he will be that patriot and that cheerleader for now, millions of people."

Shirley emphasized that Kirk's legacy will continue to inspire, even amid fear.

"They tried with [President Donald] Trump and they succeeded with Charlie. And it makes me super sad, and it quite frankly scares me as well," he said.

