Rep. LaLota to Newsmax: Congress Needs 'More Workhorses, Less Show Ponies'

Commenting on the resignation of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Nick LaLota told Newsmax on Monday that Congress needs more hard work and less showmanship to deliver results for the public.

The New York Republican told ​"Wake Up America" that "time will tell" if Greene has any future in politics, but "from where I sit, Congress needs more workhorses and less show ponies if we want to get good, common-sense conservative policies through the House."

He emphasized that "in my three years of experience on the job, I've learned it takes building coalitions and consensus, and working hard in your committee in order to get good things passed."

LaLota added that he does not agree with Greene that Congress and Washington, D.C., is forever politically broken, stating that "when members stay dedicated, like we did behind the one, big, beautiful bill, then we can enact good policies that help our economy, help our national security, help our standing in the nation."

The congressman also discussed the meeting between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, saying that "it caught me a little bit by surprise," especially how cordial they were to each other.

But LaLota added that "now that I look back, it is consistent with President Trump's approach to leaders both here and internationally. He'll meet with anyone," including those he disagrees with, in an effort to do a deal.

The congressman stressed that Trump is "a deal maker and there are things that we need as a country for New York to do well at," especially economically.

LaLota said that "the president is right to try to have a decent relationship with the future mayor," adding that "we, of course, at the same time, should be very concerned with his socialist policies, his anti-police policies, his antisemitic policies. We should keep a strong eye on them."

But LaLota added that "I am confident that the president has the right perspective in ensuring that he has an open channel to this young, inexperienced, and naive future mayor who is going to need some folks guiding him on important things that matter to us all here in the country."

