Rep. Begich to Newsmax: Democrats Should Support DOGE

Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Thursday that he wished "more Democrats were right there with us" in celebrating the massive amounts of fraud and abuse being uncovered by the new Department of Government Efficiency.

As of Wednesday, DOGE said it has saved American taxpayers $65 billion in federal funds over its first month in operation. While critics say such a figure is impossible to verify, Begich listed off a number of examples of fraudulent expenditures the DOGE team has found and noted "there weren't more Democrats that wanted to ensure that we protect these important programs."

"But they're more interested in protecting their special projects," Begich said on "Wake Up America." "We've seen DOGE uncover egregious example after example of government waste, fraud, and abuse. When you have $1 million going to Tajikistan for disabled people there to become climate leaders, when you have $47 million going to Asian countries to support learning outcomes there, when you have $20 million going to create Sesame Street for Iraqi children, you have to wonder, why in the world are we prioritizing the people of other nations ahead of Americans?"

Begich, a member of the DOGE caucus, has been disappointed that more of his liberal colleagues are not on board with the initiative.

"Democrats should be right there with us," he said. "There are a couple of Democrats in the DOGE caucus. But over the last two weeks, all we've heard from Democrats are attack after attack on the effort to be responsible with taxpayer funds."

