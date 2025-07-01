Rep. Begich to Newsmax: 'Big Level of Effort' Required With Bill

While Senate Republicans continue to negotiate in hopes of passing President Donald Trump's much anticipated "big, beautiful, bill," the various factions within the majority party are continuing to draw out the process.

Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the GOP needs to be careful not to make "perfect the enemy of the good."

"But we've got to recognize we can't make perfect the enemy of the good," Begich said on "Wake Up America." "We've got to make sure that we're moving forward on something that moves the ball down the field. This is the beginning of the process. This is not the end of the process. As we try to address 50 years of accumulated debt and deficit spending, we know that there's a big level of effort that's going to be required."

Begich, a member of the DOGE caucus, said the public should not expect the first major bill of Trump's term to fix everything in one pass.

"He's made debt and deficit reduction priorities," Begich said. "We're going to continue to work on those priorities, but we've got to make sure that we're delivering on this first set of America first objectives that were, again, campaign promises that all of us ran on. The American people are counting on Republicans to bring it together, pass this bill, and then get to work on the additional objectives for Republicans and conservatives across America."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com