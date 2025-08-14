Rep. Begich to Newsmax: Alaska Ready to Help US Broker Peace With Russia

Alaska "stands ready to be part of the nation's set of solutions," including brokering peace with Russia, Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We are an international hub for national security, for minerals development, for energy development, for transportation," Begich said during an appearance on "Newsline."

"Alaska is a key strategic resource of these United States, and we're prepared to be a part of this solution and many others, as we encounter a number of challenges moving into the back half of the 21st century," he added.

President Donald Trump is set to discuss the war in Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

Trump has said any major agreement could involve land swaps and that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin could meet next or he could meet with both leaders.

Begich said he hopes the Russians visiting this week "recognize that there is an opportunity for peace, but there are long-term consequences of war."

"It's time for us to find a pathway to peace. And what we've seen, even in recent polling from Gallup this week, is that Ukraine is ready. The people of Ukraine are ready."

