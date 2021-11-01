Curtis Sliwa to Newsmax: I'll Be Tough on NYC Crime

Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder and Republican candidate for New York City mayor, said on Newsmax's ''Greg Kelly Reports'' that he would be tough on crime if he wins Tuesday's election.

''If the people of New York City haven't lost their minds, they'll elect me,'' Sliwa said Monday. ''And I will go after these gang leaders who have killed. Lock them up. Throw away the key. Put 'em in jail, no bail, and prosecute them for these major crimes that they've committed. Not elevate them, put 'em on a pedestal, and give them parity with the police — that's crazy.''

Sliwa will be running against Eric Adams and eight other candidates in the general election for mayor on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Bill de Blasio will not be running as he has reached his term limit.

