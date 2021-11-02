Rep. Malliotakis: New York Lawmakers Trying to Tip Scale Toward Dems

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., fears lawmakers in Albany could tip the scales toward Democrats if voters approve Propositions 1, 3, and 4 on New York's Election Day ballot.

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Malliotakis said lawmakers ''are trying to tilt the scale toward Democrats by continuing to give the politicians in Albany the power to gerrymander districts even worse.

''And they want to give same-day voter registration, which doesn't allow the Board of Elections to verify that you actually live in the district, that you're an eligible citizen and can vote. And they want to make no-excuse absentee ballots, and so we know why they want to do this, but it's up to you, New York, to say no.''

The ballot propositions would make several changes, including to a constitutional amendment approved by the voters in 2014 that created a redistricting commission. The change would allow the commission to appoint co-directors by simple majority vote and eliminate the requirement that they be from opposite political parties.

With Democrats controlling 107 seats in the 150-seat lower house and 42 of the 63-seat upper house, Malliotakis alluded to their being able to dominate the redistricting process.

The other propositions would allow same-day voter registration and eliminate the requirement for a valid reason to request an absentee ballot.

Like Malliotokis, the New York Post has decried the initiatives.

''Proposition 1 would gut the state's Independent Redistricting Commission, which was broadly approved by voters in 2014, thus allowing a return to more partisan gerrymandering," it wrote in an opinion piece.

''Proposition 3 would allow same-day voter registration, opening the door to fraud.''

''And Proposition 4,'' the Post added, ''would legalize universal voting by mail throughout New York state. That [is] the least-secure form of voting, as even The New York Times has acknowledged."

Malliotakis added that in her Brooklyn and Staten Island district, ''you're going to see a big wave against the Democrat candidate for mayor, and it will go in favor of Republicans. Now I don't know what the rest of the city is going to do, but we'll have to wait and see.''

