Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: New York Under Crime Surge

New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis voiced her concern Thursday on Newsmax over New York's recent surge in crime.

Malliotakis told "The Chris Salcedo Show" it's not just a matter of liberal judges being appointed that are contributing to the crime surge, "it is just radical changes that have taken place throughout the state of New York. The bails laws that Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo and the state Legislature put in place. I mean, they were releasing everyone from people who committed homicide to felony drug dealers to those who committed manslaughter."

According to the New York Police Department, the "overall index" of crime in New York City rose 22% in May compared with May of last year. According to that metric, shooting incidents increased by 73%.

"This just shows multiple failures on the part of number one, the bail law, and number two, Mayor [Bill] de Blasio's 'ThriveNYC' program, which was supposed to address mental illness. Completely squandered billions of dollars; this program run by his wife."

Malliotakis attributed the crime surge to politicians squandering money, "but also it is the thousands of individuals, the governor and the mayor released back onto our streets during COVID. It is the parole board appointed by Gov. Cuomo that has released over 16 cop killers back out onto our streets, plus other convicted murderers. It's the mayor taking away the plainclothes unit of the NYPD, which went after violence in New York City. So it's a combination of things, from the 'defund the police' movement to cutting a billion dollars of the NYPD budget."

The congresswoman concluded that these problems could likely go away if the budget for the NYPD were reestablished and wasteful spending cut.

