Huckabee to Newsmax: Conservative Businesses at Risk Amid Trump Ruling

The ruling by New York Judge Arthur Engoron sets a dangerous precedent for conservatives doing business in New York, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax.

In former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, Engoron ruled on behalf of the banks' offense. Despite the banks testifying, they were pleased with the deal.

Huckabee, speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," says that conservatives won't want to do business in a place that will persecute them for political motivations.

"Why would anyone who is in business, want to be in business, want to domicile their business in a place where they're hated because they're in business," Huckabee asked. "I'd get the heck out of there as soon as I could."

Huckabee's response was prompted by a CNN clip, where "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary pointed out to the news anchor that the banks, despite Engoron's ruling, wanted to do business with Trump.

