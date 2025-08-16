Morris to Newsmax: California Voters Will Reject Newsom's Redistricting Response

California voters will “reject the idea of abandoning the districting commission and letting the legislature set these lines,” says political consultant Dick Morris.

“California voters have fought hard to free the reapportionment from congressional control and to vest it in the voters,” he said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Count.”

“Now, [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom wants to eliminate that so he can add the extra seats to retaliate against the Republicans. And I don't think the voters of California are going to agree with that,” he added.

Newsom said Thursday his state will hold a Nov. 4 special election to seek approval of redrawn districts intended to give Democrats five more U.S. House seats in the fight for control of Congress.

The move is a direct response to a similar Republican-led effort in Texas, pushed by President Donald Trump as his party seeks to maintain its slim House majority in the midterm elections. The nation’s two most populous states have emerged as the center of a partisan turf war in the House that could spiral into other states — as well as the courts — in what amounts to a proxy war ahead of the 2026 elections.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

