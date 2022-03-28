Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Needs to 'Close His Mouth,' Give Ukrainians What They Want

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that President Biden should "close his mouth" and provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with what they ask for "within reason."

The Texas congressman then listed to "Spicer & Co." the type of aid the Biden administration should provide to Ukraine.

"Certainly, the Polish MiGs that would have been an easy one. That just were facilitating a transfer of those 28 jets to the Ukrainians. We should have done that. If they ask for Harpoons, the anti-ship missiles, I'd give them those. Give them more lethal aid, more asymmetrical aid, plastic explosives, sniper rifles, anti-tank mines, the American version of the RPG, give them more Stingers [jets], give them the S-300."

"Make it so costly for Putin that he knows. Take some kind of a deal, claim victory, and get the h--- out of Ukraine," he added.

Fallon also spoke out against Biden's new proposal for a minimum tax on billionaires and unrealized gains, which the White House unveiled as part of the 2023 budget on Monday, The Guardian reported.

Biden also reiterated a campaign promise during the press conference that his administration would not raise taxes for anyone making less than $400,000 a year.

"This is class warfare at its finest," Fallon said against the proposal. "If someone makes a little bit more than you, they're the enemy, they're the bad guy, and we should take from them their ill-begotten gains – and it never works."

"Right now, when we're talking about possibly stagflation, where we have massive 40-year record inflation, and we're going to have a stagnant economy, and we might have a recession. This is the worst time in the world to raise taxes on anybody," he added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here