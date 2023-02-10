Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Dems Accuse GOP of Doing Everything They Do

Former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are accusing Republicans "of doing all the things" that they do, including the weaponization of the federal government.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Trump flipped the tables on Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who recently criticized new House subcommittees under the Judiciary and Oversight panels tasked with investigating the Biden administration.

"Jamie Raskin, the clown himself, was one of the original election deniers back in 2016," Trump said of the year his father beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"But again, the projection he's talking about: It's the Clinton playbook," he continued. "It's the Democrat playbook for decades. It's Saul Alinsky 'Rules for Radicals': Accuse them of doing all the things that you're doing."

Trump specifically pointed out the reaction to House Speak Kevin McCarthy's decision not to seat Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on committees, despite alleged former relations with a Chinese spy.

"They're outraged that we would throw a clown like Eric Swalwell off an Intelligence Committee when he was sleeping with a Chinese spy," he said, adding that "we don't know what they have on you."

But in reality, Trump said, "They're just upset that they're caught."

"The problem is the machine is so big: the media, Big Tech. The lengths that they will go to protect these traitors — in my mind, without question, right? — is unfathomable," the former president's son added.

