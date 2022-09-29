Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Bill Redirects IRS Funding to Border Security

Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax that she's forwarding legislation that would transfer new IRS spending toward increased security at the southern border.

During a Thursday appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the New York Republican lambasted Democrats for using the Inflation Reduction Act to swell the IRS instead of addressing a record number of migrants coming into the country.

"The last thing we need now is to make a bigger federal government with 87,000 new IRS agents. And really, simply, all this bill does is do what they call 'rescission.' It takes that money appropriated for those IRS agents, puts it back in the treasury and makes it available to use for border security," the congresswoman said.

"We're about to close this fiscal quarter with 2.1 million illegal immigrants and encounters coming across our southern border, which is a record," she continued. "And it's incredible that this is happening, and the Biden administration doesn't even seem [like] they want to deal with it."

Tenney also pointed out the secondary effects, including illicit fentanyl, human trafficking and violent crime. She noted that the U.S. "has 78 on the terror watchlist" who have already crossed the southern border.

"We could have another 9/11 in the making. I mean, all this thing is happening: and we have the president of the United States telling us to get vaccinated to protect us from Hurricane Ian," she said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 203,598 border encounters in August — a 1.7% increase from the month before.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!