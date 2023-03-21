Giuliani to Newsmax: DA Bragg Abusing Prosecutorial Powers

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has a history of playing favorites in his prosecutorial role.

While appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Giuliani, Donald Trump's one-time attorney, highlighted Bragg's controversial tenure in the backdrop of a potential looming indictment against the former president.

As mayor, Giuliani said there were five district attorneys in New York City, and "some were a little more liberal than others. But they all were within the bounds of lawful district attorneys who followed the law."

On the contrary, Giuliani noted that soon after being sworn in as Manhattan district attorney, Bragg signaled "he wasn’t going to enforce half the laws in New York, including armed robbery, resisting arrest."

Giuliani continued: "Even with some of the modifications that [Bragg has] made, he's downgraded 52% of the felonies that police bring in. And now, he wasn't to take a sort of made-up misdemeanor and upgrade it to a felony for a case that the federal government turned down.

"Do you need anything else to realize this is a political abuse of the awesome power of the criminal justice system?" Giuliani rhetorically asked.

Giuliani's comments arrive as Trump allies wait to hear if the former president will be charged for his alleged involvement in a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels (former name: Stephanie Clifford).

Prosecutors have argued that the $130,000 payment, administered by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, was used to cover up an extramarital affair.

It might also qualify as extortion, although Trump attorney Joe Tacopina argued the same "extortion" point — but in his client's favor — Monday night on Newsmax.

In addition, Bragg's office believes that Daniels payment originated from Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Trump and his legal team have denied all of the accusations.

As of Tuesday evening, Trump has not been charged with any crime.

And Fox News has already reported that a possible indictment could be delayed until next week.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!