Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Midterm Races 'Wouldn't Even Be Close' Without Biased Media

(Newsmax/"Eric Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Monday, 17 October 2022 09:29 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that the November midterm elections “wouldn’t even be close” without the “highly biased media.”

On “Eric Schmitt Tonight,” Johnson detailed his own reelection campaign against Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes, as well as the other competitive House, Senate, and statewide elections next month.

“We have a highly biased media – very few journalists anymore. Now, they’re advocates. So, when they interview with me, they don’t interview with me. They argue with me. And they argue from the viewpoint of the radical left,” the senator explained.

“When most Americans get their newsfeeds from Big Tech social media giants, who also are highly biased to the left, this is what ends up happening in America,” he continued. “These races – in the same world with an unbiased media – these races wouldn’t even be close.”

Johnson, who currently leads Barnes by 2.8 percentage points in a RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted so far, additionally commented on former President Barack Obama’s support for his opponent in the race.

“They’re playing the politics of personal destruction because they can’t run on the Democrat record,” he proclaimed. “Remember, it was President Obama who first said he wanted to fundamentally transform America. So did [President] Joe Biden.

“We’re finally seeing what that looks like now. Forty-year high inflation, record gas prices, skyrocketing crime, an open border with the flood of deadly drugs. So, they’re fundamentally destroying this country, and President Obama had a hand in that.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that the November midterm elections "wouldn't even be close" without the "highly biased media."
Monday, 17 October 2022 09:29 PM
