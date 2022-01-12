Sen. Roger Marshall: Fauci Misleads the Public, Has 'Lost His Reputation'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told ''Eric Bolling: The Balance'' on Newsmax that he did not take Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments about him personally because he ''has lost his reputation'' and ''continues to mislead the public.''

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, was caught on a hot mic in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing a day before calling Marshall a ''moron.''

''I didn't take it personal. We've all had a rough day. But I think we pointed out the hypocrisy in what Fauci does. He misleads the public,'' Marshall, who is an OB-GYN, said on Wednesday.

''We're calling on Dr. Fauci right now: Show us your finances,'' he added while holding an oversized check with Fauci's $434,312 annual salary.

Marshall added that the death rate of COVID-19 was higher in 2021 than in 2020 and attributed it to a ''failure'' in Fauci's leadership.

''They put all their eggs in one basket. Vaccine mandates, masking mandates and testing, and it's not working. The omicron variant is proof once again that it's not working. They have not emphasized therapeutics,'' he said.

Marshall later called for Fauci's stock investments to be made public.

''Well, look, they need to be an open book to remove any error of his ways,'' he said.

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci, like members of Congress, is required to submit an annual financial disclosure report, and the reports are available to the public, according to Factcheck.org.

