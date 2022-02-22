Rick Perry to Newsmax: 'I Don't Trust' Biden or Germany on Nord Stream 2

Former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told Newsmax on Tuesday that he does not trust the Biden administration or Germany in continual sanctions of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia into Central Europe.

"The Germans are interested in being able to be the kingpin of the European Union from the standpoint of controlling where that gas flows - to wheel that gas out, so to speak," Perry explained on "The Chris Salcedo Show," emphasizing his skepticism Germany will follow through on entirely halting the project.

"What we need to think about, Chris, is this was something that's been brought on by the Biden administration's policies," Perry continued. "Shutting down [Keystone] XL pipeline, allowing Nord Stream 2 to go forward, sending the message that U.S. energy production is going to be curtailed substantially all in the name of climate change."

Perry, who served as governor of Texas for 15 years, added that American oil and gas would be competitive internationally if the federal government gets "out of the way" and allows them to produce without substantial regulation.

"You give the American oil and gas producer the signals to go drill, to go produce, and they will do it. We are some of the most talented people in the world. It's American technology, whether it was hydraulic fracturing or whether it's directional drilling, that allowed America to become independent in ... the energy arena."

The former energy secretary blamed "Biden policies" for the rising cost of energy in the U.S., describing them as motivated by the "woke left" of the Democratic Party.

"We were already delivering massive amounts of LNG into the European Union in 2018, 2019, and 2020," Perry said. "2021 - it came to a halt by the Biden administration being driven by the left-wing of the Democratic Party ... the radical woke left."

