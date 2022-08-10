Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Expanded IRS Would Be 'Democratic Militia'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., compared the Inflation Reduction Act's 87,000 new IRS agents to a "Democratic militia" during her latest Newsmax appearance.

Tenney argued Wednesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the measure would exacerbate a growing "two-tier" justice system between Republicans and Democrats and facilitate the federal government's further growth.

"We have way too many people serving in the federal government, and we also have a thing called civil service, where we can't get rid of people who aren't doing their job," Tenney said.

"Whether it's cooking up a Russian collusion hoax, falsifying information and presenting it to a FISA court, ... these people have so much power. Think about what just happened to the former president," she added, citing the FBI's recent raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The New York congresswoman then walked through the series of internal department events that led up to the FBI and Justice Department's raid, which they have not provided a reason for thus far.

"We have a judge in Florida who's actually a magistrate. He's not an elected judge," Tenney said. "He is someone ... who in June actually recused himself from a case involving Hillary Clinton and President Trump — and now suddenly isn't recusing himself and issues a search warrant without what appears to be legitimate probable cause."

Tenney also condemned inaction by Congress on the Biden administration reportedly providing China with "revolutionary battery technology" via license transfer last year, an action that NPR noted earlier this month.

"We spent six years with our scientists and $15 million in taxpayer money to come up with this technology for it to go to China," she said.

"And so China's profiting off American taxpayers' investment into intellectual property and the creation of battery technology," the congresswoman reiterated.

