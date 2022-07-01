Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Democrats Attempting to Circumvent Laws on the Book

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that pushes from far-left Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade by eliminating the filibuster are attempts to "circumvent our laws."

"They aren't codifying anything. They're trying to force extreme positions by circumventing our laws, the filibuster; you name it. Anything they can do, packing the court, it's really an abuse of power at its highest levels," Tenney said while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The New York congresswoman further argued that the Supreme Court should not be legislating on the issues. Instead, it should be interpreting the Constitution in light of its original intent.

All the Dobbs decision "is saying now the states have to weigh in on this very issue," Tenney said. "You know, the Mississippi law is the one that was before the Dobbs case. That said that before 15 weeks, abortions are banned in most cases, and that's what the Supreme Court ruled on.

"These people don't know anything about what codify means, what our Constitution is. And to me, that's the most tragic thing," she added, referring to far-left Democrats.

The comments from Tenney come amid growing calls from some Democrats to eliminate the filibuster in light of several conservative wins on the high court regarding guns, religious liberty and, most notably, the abortion issue.

"A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., posted on Twitter.

She later added that voters should "CALL YOUR DEM SENATOR + ask them to CLEARLY support an abolished or talking filibuster" in a follow-up tweet.

