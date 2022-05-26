Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Clinton Lawyer 'Lied to the FBI' About Client

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Thursday that former Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann lied to the FBI about working on behalf of the Democratic National Committee.

Nunes, the current CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, laid out the current status of special counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the 2017 Mueller investigation during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

The California congressman was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 until 2019 before serving as the top-ranked Republican on the panel for another three years.

Sussmann "went into the FBI, said that there's a text message ... from him to James Baker ... said that, 'He's just a good Samaritan, I just want to come in — not on behalf of any client — but I have some important information to tell you,'" Nunes laid out.

"Baker then says the same thing, 'That's exactly what happened. He came in, said he wasn't working for any client,'" he continued. "Well, from our investigation, way back in 2017 in the Congress, we had Sussmann under oath. And he actually said he was working on behalf of a client when he went into the FBI."

Nunes then explained how Durham used the contradicting alibis by Sussmann to indict him for lying or lying to the agency.

"I think the good thing in all of this has been that there's been so much that's come out over the last couple of weeks. It looks like there's a lot more indictments to come from my perspective," the former House intel chair predicted.

