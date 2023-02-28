×
Tags: newsmaxtv | rep.hinson | china

Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Stop Appeasing, Start Competing, With China

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 08:28 PM EST

Rep. Ashley Hinson told Newsmax that she and her colleagues are forwarding solutions to stop appeasing China so that the United States can start competing.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Tuesday, the Iowa Republican said the House Appropriations Committee takes China's human rights abuses, spying, and intellectual property theft seriously.

China wants "to be the economic and military superpower by the year 2049," Hinson explained before meeting with the panel's subcommittee on homeland security. "That, to me, seems a lot like an American nightmare."

Hinson said that the U.S. needs to start presenting solutions "that the Chinese will take seriously," noting that Beijing failed to keep its end of the bargain on a trade deal negotiated under former President Donald Trump.

"Those kinds of things need to have teeth in them so that there is accountability there. That they will feel that economic pain. That's a language that they certainly understand," the congressman declared.

"But it's very clear to me that the Chinese have been stealing our property," she continued. "They've been disadvantaging American workers, and it's high time that we stand up and actually hold them accountable."

The representative also assured that Congress was seriously investigating the Chinese balloon, which entered U.S. airspace late last month and is believed by the Pentagon to have been on a surveillance mission.

"Pardon the pun, but it really elevated the conversation around the threat that China poses. Not only for the American people, but here on Capitol Hill as well," Hinson stated.

Tuesday, 28 February 2023 08:28 PM
