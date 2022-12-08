×
Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Non-Binary Biden Official 'Exercised Extremely Poor Judgment'

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Thursday, 08 December 2022 09:26 PM EST

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that non-binary Biden administration official Sam Brinton has "exercised extremely poor judgment" during their tenure.

On "Spicer & Co." Clyde said Brinton's allegedly stealing a woman's suitcase at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport disqualified them from serving under the Department of Energy.

Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, stole "a suitcase and has been charged with a felony, and has admitted that they ... took the suitcase and has been put on leave," Clyde said. "Honestly, this person should be fired.

"In no way should a person with this kind of a lack of judgment should be making policy decisions for the Department of Energy," he continued, adding that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm "should fire this individual immediately."

Clyde's comments follow a letter he delivered alongside 15 Republican members of Congress calling for the immediate resignation of Brinton, who admitted to stealing the luggage after being caught on security footage.

"As an appointed official, Sam Brinton represents both your Department and the United States. It is simply not possible for an individual to represent American values and simultaneously violate the felony laws of the land," the letter read.

"​Brinton's actions, along with your Department's lack of transparency when dealing with this matter, reflect poorly on the Department of Energy, and they raise concern as to the Biden Administration's priorities when appointing high-ranking officials," it added.

Brinton pleaded exhaustion for their charge of ​felony theft of a moveable property without consent, according to the New York Post.

