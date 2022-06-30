×
Tags: newsmaxtv | rep. cheney | jan. 6 panel | hearings | kinzinger

Rep. Issa to Newsmax: Cheney, Kinzinger 'Caucus with the Democrats Basically'

(Newsmax/"The Record")

By    |   Thursday, 30 June 2022 08:15 PM EDT

Rep. Darrell Issa told Newsmax that Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming "don't come to conference" and essentially "caucus with Democrats" after agreeing to join the House panel investigating Jan. 6.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Record," Issa emphasized that he understood the votes of all his colleagues on Jan. 6 but wasn't as accepting toward the following committee and hearings.

"Those are two Republicans picked by the [House] Speaker [Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.] because they already agree with her," the California congressman said of Cheney and Kinzinger.

When host Greta Van Susteren asked if House Republicans have given the two "the cold shoulder" after they decided to join the committee, Issa responded, "Yes."

"They don't come to conference. We don't see them on the floor. They caucus with the Democrats basically," he added. "Look, this is a tough time, and I stand with everyone who voted their conscience on Jan. 6, and I stand with people ... who denounced what happened on Jan. 6.

"But this show trial of the president is simply wrong, and you see it when you have a witness who hasn’t been fact-checked," he added, speaking of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

The comments from Issa came as Kinzinger and Cheney have increasingly been sidelined by the GOP for their consistent votes against former President Donald Trump and his agenda. Cheney, notably, was removed as House Republican Conference chair last year.

Kinzinger announced in October that he would not seek reelection for his newly districted seat in Illinois. Meanwhile, Cheney is trailing her main primary challenger, Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, by a 30-point margin, according to a WPA Intelligence poll.

