Fr. Gerald Murray to Newsmax: Increasing 'Hostility to Teachings of Christianity' in US

Fr. Gerald Murray of the Archdiocese of New York told Newsmax on Tuesday that there is a growing “hostility to the teachings of Christianity” in the United States, citing social issues like gender identity, gay marriage, and abortion as examples.

“We have this whole gender fluidity problem in the United States. You know, people claiming to be transgender going from male to female and vice versa, Murray said. “And religion, specifically Christianity, the majority religion in the United States, teaches that you are what God made you.”

“The Catholic Church, for instance, is quite clear,” he continued. “There's no such thing as same-sex marriage. Abortion is immoral. All of these things are always getting under the skin of left-wing activists who have a lot of influence now.

Murray stressed on “The Chris Salcedo Show” the problems with President Biden being a self-identifying Catholic yet disagreeing with the Church on abortion. He used this as an anecdote for how Christians in positions of power do not endorse Christian teaching.

“I mean, here we have the scandal of a Catholic president of the United States who is a proud supporter of abortion,” the Catholic priest said.

“So, things like this where even Catholics in influential positions turned against the church, do lead to a rational conclusion that religion and religious doctrine is being deprecated, fought against, and used to basically marginalize the whole part of America.”

“We must resist that,” he added.

