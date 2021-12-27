Navarro: Trump 'Rightly Proud' About Vaccine, 'No Need' for Owens to Attack

Peter Navarro, former director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump should be ''rightly proud'' about bringing ''experimental therapies to the American public'' in a third of the time expected.

''If he wants to get the vaccine, I think that's his choice,'' Navarro said. ''He is a person in the category of high risk. He ... had the virus himself and went through hell.

''I mean, I remember being in the White House when he got that [COVID-19]. And the minute I heard he was going to remdesivir — it was like code red,'' he added.

The former White House official also responded to ''Eric Bolling: The Balance'' about comments made by political commentator Candace Owens, a notable Trump loyalist, that were critical of the president's decision to get vaccinated and endorse it for others.

''So, Candace, I mean, look, she's making some headlines there. I think she's speaking the truth about choice, but there's no need for her and the boss to get in this kind of contretemps,'' Navarro told host Eric Bolling.

Trump made headlines after touting his part in the speed of vaccine rollout and their effectiveness in an interview with Owens on Tuesday, according to CNN.

''Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get [COVID-19], it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine,'' Trump said to Owens, a talk show host for The Daily Wire.

In the same interview, Trump rejected the idea of requiring vaccines, calling it a matter of choice.

''The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take their vaccine. But it's still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you are protected,'' he added.

Owens, 32, later responded to the interview by saying that Trump, who is 75, is ''too old'' to understand the internet and encouraged vaccine-skeptic conservatives to give him a pass, the Daily Beast reported on Saturday.

