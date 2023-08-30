×
Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump Ahead on Issues People Care About Most

By    |   Wednesday, 30 August 2023 10:12 PM EDT

Pollster Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump was leading his competitors on all the issues people cared about.

Appearing Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," McLaughlin contended that the former president was up big on several key topics, even against President Joe Biden.

"He's cutting into Joe Biden's base right now," McLaughlin said of Trump, saying the latest polls show that about 15% of the electorate has serious "buyers' remorse" for Biden.

"Why? Because on the issues that voters care about most — things like the economy, inflation, immigration, crime, and war and peace — they think Donald Trump, in hindsight, did a significantly better job" than Biden, he added.

McLaughlin's latest survey released last week, showed that Trump was still on top of the Republican presidential primary field, garnering 51% of the vote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, dropped to third place, at 9%, as entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy sprung up to second with 13% support. The rest of the candidates were all at 4% or less.

The same poll showed Trump beating Biden by 4 percentage points, 47% to 43%, in a hypothetical rematch. In the key battleground states, Trump is up even more: 49% to 41%.

"And if you don’t believe my poll, look at Doug Schoen, the Democratic pollster's poll. He's got Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden right now. And oh, by the way, in terms of the job approval rating, he's got President Trump at 52% approve, 42% disapprove. And he's got Joe Biden minus 10 on his job approval."

Even in polls taken after his most recent indictment and mug shot, McLaughlin pointed out, the former president is "up by over 2 points."

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


