Lara Logan to Newsmax: Feds Stalling on Prosecuting Hunter Biden

Journalist Lara Logan told Newsmax that the Justice Department is stalling its prosecution of Hunter Biden and will likely undercharge him.

Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Logan walked through more severe allegations leveled at Biden to which federal prosecutors appear to be turning a blind eye as they consider tax and gun-related charges.

"When they're charging him with tax stuff and making a false statement about the gun license — OK, come on here, people. What about all the stuff involving [President] Joe Biden? What about all the stuff involving kids that's reportedly on his laptop?" Logan asked.

"The reality here is so much worse than what we understand and know, because we're sort of clawing away at the invisible wall just trying to get breadcrumbs and kernels of truth," she continued. "The real truth is always much worse."

Her comments follow a Washington Post report that cites sources claiming the FBI has enough evidence to pursue charges against Hunter Biden for crimes related to taxes and making a false statement when purchasing a gun.

"If you're one of those people jumping up and down and celebrating and saying, 'Oh, finally, they're going to do something about Hunter Biden.' This is what I would say to you: midterms and sacrificial lamb.

"They're going to give up something on Hunter Biden because the reality is that much worse," she added, noting that the news could be a distraction to avoid a November blowout in the midterm elections.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!