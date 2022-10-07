Jon Voight to Newsmax: Unlike Biden, Trump 'Gained the Respect' of World Leaders

Award-winning actor Jon Voight told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump "gained the respect" of world leaders — even our enemies — while he was in office.

However, during an interview on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Voight said that respect has dwindled at incredible speed since Joe Biden became president.

"This man Donald Trump, who was our president, not only did he build an economy that is as strong as any ever seen in this country, but we had a certain kind of peace that came from his understanding of the leadership around the world," Voight stated.

"He was able to even make friends, or at least gain the respect, of all the major leadership and even the most dreaded ones when he came into office," he added.

But Voight described Biden and his administration as having an "agenda so far removed from anything healthy for our country," and said the president's recent comments warning of "nuclear Armageddon" are not far from the truth.

"What we have to do is we have to try to find ways to reconstitute our country's values, our position in the world; and our leadership certainly has to change," he said.

Voight's statement comes after Biden warned Thursday at a private fundraising event in New York that Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons could send the planet into a third world war.

"He is not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons," Biden said of Putin to the crowd. "I don't think there's any such thing as an ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!