Sen. Thune to Newsmax: 'Too Much at Stake For the Country' to Retire Now

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he decided to seek another term to the U.S. Senate because "there's just too much at stake for the country."

"Obviously, I had some good incentives [to retire], family incentives to maybe take a step back," Thune admitted while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"But in the end, it was about staying in the arena, staying in the fight. There's just too much at stake for the country," he added.

Thune, 61, had previously signaled he was retiring at the end of his third term. He announced that he had reversed course on Jan. 8 in a statement posted to Twitter.

"I've always promised that I would do the work, even when it was hard, uncomfortable, or unpopular," he said.

"That work continues, which is why after careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I'm asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate," Thune added.

The South Dakota senator, who serves in the chamber's Finance Committee, cited "wild spending" from the Biden administration as a primary reason for seeking re-election. He also cited other decisions from the president that have put us "on the wrong track."

"This crazy wild spending spree the Democrats have been on that has fueled inflation. These proposals to just, you know, sort of massively increase taxes, which would be very harmful to the economy and jobs. You look at the chaos at the border. You look at the foreign policy [and] national security failures," Thune cited.

"This place is a train wreck with the Democrats in charge, and we just can't allow them to continue to have the reins of power in Washington [D.C.]," he concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here