Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Everything Fauci 'Told Us Has Turned Out to Be Wrong'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that everything the health establishment, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, has "told us has turned out to be wrong."

On "Stinchfield," he cited around "eight or nine things" that he said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention got "wrong."

"They told us that it [COVID-19] didn't come from a lab; it looks like it sure did. They told us it wasn't gain-of-function research; looks like it sure was. They told us masks work. They told [us] it was only going to be 15 days to slow the spread.

''They told us that there would never be a vaccine mandate. [President] Joe Biden said he had a federal plan. They said that the vaccinated can't get it, the vaccinated can't transmit it. And they told us there's no such thing as natural immunity. So there's like eight or nine things that they've been wrong about," Jordan said.

Several leaked documents confirmed internal skepticism regarding the origin of the virus that Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, ignored, Jordan asserted.

"And now we learn from the get-go, Jan. 31 he gets an email from Dr. Kristian Andersen that says 'virus looks engineered, virus not consistent with evolutionary theory.' That is a fancy way of saying this thing came from the lab," he declared.

