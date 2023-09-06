Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Gun Charges 'Low-Hanging Fruit'

Republican Congressman James Comer called the imminent indictment of Hunter Biden for possessing an illicit firearm “low-hanging fruit” and nowhere near his worst offense.

Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” the Kentucky lawmaker, who heads the House Oversight Committee, said Hunter Biden’s gun charge is not even in the top 10 of his worst crimes.

“This one would be a distant 12th place on the list of the 12 crimes that he’s committed. A distant 12th place,” Comer insisted. “This isn’t something that I’m concerned about.”

“We haven’t even really looked into this one,” he admitted, “because it’s small fries compared to money laundering, tax evasion, being an unregistered foreign agent — to the wire fraud, to racketeering.”

Comer said that Department of Justice special counsel David Weiss has an opportunity to “clear his good name” and prove he is not a puppet of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Comer had similar comments to make this week on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats & Cosby Show,” warning that “they already tried to sneak something through once. We need to make sure that they don’t do it again.”

“David Weiss has a long way to go,” Comer told hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Crosby.

