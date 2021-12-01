Rep. Jim Jordan: Biden Will Lose, Constitution Will Win on Vaccine Mandates

Rep. Jim Jordan told Newsmax that a "common sense and plain reading" of the Constitution by the courts would throw out President Joe Biden's employer vaccine mandates.

"I think the Constitution is going to win," the Ohio Republican said on Wednesday's ''Spicer & Co.'' "I think the courts are going to interpret the Constitution in the way anyone with common sense and plain reading would interpret it. So, that's why you're seeing so many courts agree with us that this is an unconstitutional mandate placed on the American people."

Jordan, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, sent a letter alongside his coalition of Tea Party Republicans to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

The letter, released publicly on the group's Twitter account, calls on McConnell to use all available tools at his disposal to deny "timely passage" of federal government funding over the administration's vaccine mandates.

"The premise is, why should we fund the government that pays people not to work, that won't secure our border, that's given us a 31-year high inflation rate, and then attacks our most fundamental liberties with an unconstitutional vaccine mandate," Jordan said regarding the letter.

The House Freedom Caucus seeks to tie the private sector vaccine mandate to Biden's ''Build Back Better'' (BBB) infrastructure initiative.

The White House announced an employer vaccine mandate on Nov. 4 that requires private businesses of 100 employees or more to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or test regularly.

The order, carried out by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), was temporarily blocked on Nov. 12 by the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals while the regulation is litigated, per CNBC.

The House passed the $1.75 trillion BBB act 220-213 on Nov. 19, as reported by CBS. The bill faces hurdles in the Senate, where it is unclear whether centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona will agree to the House provisions.

