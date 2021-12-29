Sen. Graham to Newsmax: GOP Will 'Wipe Out' Dems in 2022 Midterms

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he has ''never been more excited about the future of the Republican Party'' and believes the GOP will ''wipe out'' the Democrats in the 2022 midterms due to President Joe Biden's unpopularity.

''History tells us the party not in the White House usually gains about 25 seats in midterm congressional elections,'' Graham said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' ''We're down five in the House, so we only need five to take over the House and make [Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy speaker.

''So, historically, we get 25. I think we can double that,'' he added. ''What I see on the front for Republicans is a wipeout.''

Graham's comments come as Biden is seeing some of the lowest approval ratings of his presidency. The poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight showed Biden at an average of 52.4% disapproval and only 43% approval among likely or registered voters.

The same source had Republicans up an average of 1.3 percentage points in 2022 generic ballot polling, at 43.2% to the Democrats 41.9% — currently the most significant margin for the GOP in the election cycle.

''We got three states where Democrats are incumbents that are at risk,'' the South Carolina senator said regarding the Senate elections. ''Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire. I think we can win all three with the right candidates.''

Graham said the most important issue going into the 2022 cycle might be foreign policy, citing the Afghanistan debacle by the administration earlier this year. Other vital issues he mentioned were inflation, illegal immigration and rising crime.

