Giuliani to Newsmax: Fox's Handling of Tucker 'Despicable'

By    |   Thursday, 11 May 2023 04:38 PM EDT

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that what Fox News did to Tucker Carlson, its former top host, is "despicable."

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Giuliani, former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, condemned Fox for firing Carlson and holding him hostage with a noncompete contract.

"I think Fox is involved in something that's really despicable with regard to Tucker," Giuliani said. "I've never seen an employer trying to destroy their employee the way they're trying to destroy him."

Giuliani praised Carlson for his work in breaking oft-overlooked aspects of the news, noting that Carlson should have won Pulitzer Prizes for "gutsy stories that took a lot of work" and were "against the grain."

Giuliani's comments arrive in the backdrop of Carlson's firing and likely subsequent legal battle over his contract, which he alleges Fox Corporation executives violated on multiple occasions.

Axios noted that Carlson's lawyers accused Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox's board, and Fox Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet D. Dinh of breaking promises to Carlson that constitute fraud and breach of contract.

"These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement, but give rise to claims for breach of contract, and intentional and negligent misrepresentation," the letter reads.

Carlson's attorneys also accused Irena Briganti, Fox's head of communications and public relations, of breach of contract when she attempted to "undermine, embarrass, and interfere" with Carlson's future business prospects.

Carlson said that he will start a new program with many of his old producers through the social media platform Twitter, with a date not yet announced.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that what Fox News did to Tucker Carlson, its former top host, is "despicable."
