Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Texas Rep-elect Mayra Flores 'Is the American Dream'

Texas Rep. Pat Fallon told Newsmax on Wednesday that his soon-to-be House Republican colleague, Mayra Flores, is a perfect example of "the American Dream."

Flores became the first Hispanic woman to represent Texas in Congress on Tuesday after winning a special election in the state's 34th congressional district. The nearly 85% Hispanic region has historically voted Democrat and supported Biden by five percentage points in the last election, Politico reported.

The Rio Grande Valley representative-elect immigrated to the United States from Tamaulipas, Mexico, when she was six. She now works as a respiratory care practitioner and is married to a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent.

"Mayra Flores is a great American," said Fallon, the first member of Congress to endorse Flores, during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

He continued: "She's highly talented, and she told me ... months ago that her and all of her own family were Democrats, and then they read the party platform, and they said, 'We're not Democrats! We're Republicans! Because we love this country, and we want what's best for it.'"

Fallon pointed out that Texas state Rep. Ryan Guillen also recently made the jump to the Republican Party.

"He was a 20-year representative. He's had it, and so have so many people down there," Fallon said of Guillen and the Hispanic exodus from the Democratic party.

Initially elected as a Democrat in 2003, Guillen became a Republican last November. He cited the party's policies "of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry, and the chaos at our border" as reasons for making the switch, according to The Texas Tribune.

A Wall Street Journal poll from December 2021 found that Hispanic voters are now evenly split between political parties, 37% Republican to 37% Democratic, with 22% remaining undecided.

That survey comes a year after former President Donald Trump won 38% of the Hispanic vote in the 2020 election, the most for a Republican presidential nominee since 2004, a study by the Pew Research Center revealed.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!