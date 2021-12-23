Ex-CBP Chief Morgan: Biden Leaving 'Large Areas' of Border 'Unmonitored'

Mark A. Morgan, the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration is ''leaving large areas of the border wide open, unpatrolled and unmonitored.''

The former CBP commissioner, appearing on ''Stinchfield,'' attributed this to President Joe Biden's scaling back agents on the southern border while also asking those active to process an unprecedented ''2 million illegal apprehensions.''

''That's why we have drugs pouring in that killed 100,000 American citizens last year. That's why we have criminal aliens and gang members pouring in, and that's why we have more illegal aliens than we've seen in our lifetime crossing into our U.S. borders in the past 12 months than we've seen in our entire history,'' Morgan told host Grant Stinchfield.

Morgan also said conditions at the border are exacerbating the fentanyl epidemic.

''DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] fentanyl seizures are the highest they've ever been,'' he stated. ''Seizures by Border Patrol, even though they've got 60-70% of their agents pulled off the line, their seizures of fentanyl are also at the highest levels we've ever seen. Out of ports of entry, the highest we've ever seen.''

Since Biden took office on Jan. 20, the U.S. has seen a record influx of migrants at its southern border, according to the BBC.

The number of migrant encounters in September represented a 33% increase from the highest total reached during the Trump administration, in May 2019.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a November hearing that around 2 million ''encounters'' between government agents and migrants are expected by the end of 2021.

