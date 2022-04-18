Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Violent Crime a 'Contagion Like COVID'

Legendary TV host and author Bill O’Reilly compared violent crime to a “contagion” like COVID-19 during a Monday appearance on Newsmax.

“When people see it on the media, when they hear about it in their neighborhoods, those marginal people on the edge are more inclined to commit violent crimes,” O’Reilly explained to long-time friend Eric Bolling on The Balance. “About 10% of any population is violent ... and then there’s another 10-15% which will commit crimes of opportunity if they think they can get away with it.”

O’Reilly emphasized the need to “punish” and “discourage” criminal activities to prevent opportunistic criminals from engaging in the activity. He asked listeners to consider the perfect storm of rising crime and progressives not punishing criminals to the full extent of the law.

“People are being let out of bail for violent offenses in New York. People say, ‘Look, I don’t care. I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m not going to get punished,’” O’Reilly said.

“It’s minorities who are getting hurt the most. About 88% of violent crime victims are minorities in the United States,” he continued. “But where are the outcries? Where are the demonstrations?”

O’Reilly explained the solution to fixing the spike in violent crime was to “punish” and “isolate” but would only come when society finally says, “We don’t want anarchy. We don’t want people running around in the subways of New York knifing other people.”

“You can stop crime, particularly violent crime, with harsh punishment. You can do it. China has done it. Singapore has done it. Hard punishment works,” he pushed.

The TV host and best-selling author also criticized former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for calling out corruption in the state but avoiding his own responsibility for it.

The level of corruption is mostly Cuomo’s fault [sic] ... he caved; he was a coward,” O’Reilly alleged, pointing out Cuomo's corruption in the nursing home scandal but saying his characterization of New York “is not false.”

