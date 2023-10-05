Alina Habba to Newsmax: We'll Appeal Initial Engoron Ruling

Alina Habba told Newsmax on Thursday that Donald Trump's legal team will appeal the first ruling in the former president's case before the New York Supreme Court on his estates.

Joining "Greg Kelly Reports," the Trump lawyer officially revealed that they will appeal Judge Arthur F. Engoron's decision that her client overvalued his company's assets and exaggerated his net worth to obtain loans.

"We literally see that this judge has made the decision in summary judgment that The Trump Organization is liable, according to him. And according to him, Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million — which is the tax-assessed value, not the market value," Habba explained.

"So, we're going to appeal. ... We're going to appeal it tomorrow, that decision, and we'll be filing our papers," she announced, adding that they will "ask for a stay."

Her comments arrive despite other outlets reporting that Trump's team already filed the appeal Wednesday in the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division.

The document addresses all of Engoron's main findings, including his cancellation of some of Trump's business certificates in New York and rejection of a preliminary injunction on the rest of the trial.

The rest of the trial, expected to extend into December, surrounds six additional claims made against Trump and his business by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office.

"We've been fighting hard," Habba said. "And I got to tell you, their key witness ... said, frankly, everything I wanted him to say. I heard it perfectly, and I looked over, and I think that we're doing very well, and it's not going to go so well for Letitia James."

That key witness is Donald Bender, a Mazars USA accountant contracted to oversee The Trump Organization's year-over-year financial statements.

Reuters contributed to this story.

